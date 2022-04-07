Business After Hours for young professionals continues on May 11 from 17.00 to 19.00 at Yotel, Edinburgh (pictured) hosted by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce. It is an informal gathering of young professionals from different industries and business backgrounds.



This bi-monthly meeting is intended to help forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds and a spokesman said: “Business After Hours provides a relaxed, casual atmosphere and is an excellent opportunity to finish the business day and to grow your circle of contacts.



“If you are a Lothians young professional aged 18 to 30 then this could be for you.”



Meanwhile, the first Chambers Alliance Lunch is on May 18 from noon to 14:00 at Novotel Edinburgh Park and the headline speaker is Guy Richardson of Eiger Performance.



Hosts are Midlothian & East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, East Renfrewshire Chamber of Commerce, Scottish Borders Chamber of Commerce and West Lothian Chamber. A two-course lunch and time to chat is on the menu.

Like this: Like Loading...