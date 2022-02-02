Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber invite young professionals from different business backgrounds on Thursday, March 3 to Yotel, Edinburgh (5pm to 7pm), to launch Lothians Young Professionals.

This is designed to help develop the careers of young people by promoting cross-industry networking and educational opportunities.

The bi-monthly gathering is intended to help forge new business relationships and renew existing bonds which may have been lost due to the pandemic.

So, if you are a Lothians Young Professional aged between 18 and 30 then consider coming along.

A chamber spokesman said: “If you are a business owner/manager we hope you can spread the word to any Young Professionals in your organisation and invite them to attend this new event. For the inaugural gathering you can accompany your young professional.”

Meanwhile, the next Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber networking lunch is on Wednesday, February 9 (12pm to 2pm) Norton House Hotel & Spa near Edinburgh Airport.

The lunch is, said the spokesman, an ideal way to make contacts and raise the profile of your business in a friendly and relaxed environment. The cost includes welcome drinks, a two-course meal and coffee or tea

