Elite League ice hockey bosses have extended the season by a week to allow for all postponed games to be played.

A total of 30 games were postponed from mid-December onwards when nine teams entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Tony Smith, league chairman, said: “The ten teams agreed that each team plays a full 54-game season in order to determine final league and play-off places.

“Adding an extra week ensures that we can play all games and gave us extra space to rearrange fixtures.”

The league season will now reach its climax on the weekend of April 16 and 17 and the play-off quarter-finals will take place the following week. The new date for the play-off finals weekend is April 30 and May 1.

