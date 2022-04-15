Josh Pickering (pictured) powered to 14 points and skipper Sam Masters 13 as Edinburgh Monarchs opened their competitive season with a 50-40 victory over Berwick Bandits in the SGB Championship.

Former Monarchs star Ricky Wells top scored for the visitors with 11 points with three-time British champion, Chris Harris, claiming eight points.

The home side were 25-23 ahead after Heat Eight and eased further ahead thanks to a 5-1 in Heat 13 with Pickering winning and Masters coming home second ahead of Wells then Harris.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Tigers thrashed Newcastle Diamonds 67-23 in the West of Scotland with Craig Cook top scoring with 15 points. James Wright was best for the visitors with seven points.

SGB Championship: Edinburgh Monarchs 50, Berwick Bandits 40; Glasgow Tigers 67, Newcastle Diamonds 23

Like this: Like Loading...