With the weather turning just a little milder, and summer days ahead we begin a series of suggestions for days out or holidays away from Edinburgh.

Littles Restaurant, within the converted Methodist Church at Riverside Road, Blairgowrie, has launched a range of cocktails and mocktails. The drinks, featuring both classics and new creations, have been carefully designed and collaborated by Littles creative bar team to include something that will appeal to everyone.



There are drinks such as the Pulpit Fizz, featuring flavours of Prosecco and Raspberry, together with the Summertime Sunrise, a fruity and fresh creation with flavours that encapsulate exactly what summer is all about. Named after Mr Borrie, the local Victorian benefactor who gifted the money which first built the Church, is the Borries Old Fashioned, the famous Bourbon cocktail. The collection also has old favourites such as the Cosmopolitan, and the Martini. All cocktails cost £8.50.



Mocktails are £4.95 each, and include the Shirley Temple, probably the most famous mocktail ever created, containing Ginger Ale, Grenadine & a squeeze of lime. There’s also the Cinderella, in which Ginger Ale combines with pineapple & cassis, and The Saints Sunrise, a refreshing drink based on orange juice and bitter lemon.



All of these expertly mixed creations can be enjoyed in Littles restaurant, in the adjoining cosy Borries Bar, or in the Littles cocktail garden.



“We’ve had fun coming up with the names and concepts for these new drinks,” said Willie Little. “We’ve already discovered how popular our outdoor area is – it was well used last summer, and some customers still like to drink al fresco. It’s a wee sun trap, so we’re hoping for a very pleasant summer during which our customers can sample these delicious drinks made with the best ingredients we can source. That’s always the case at Littles where local suppliers, wherever possible, are in vogue.”



www.littlesrestaurant.com

The travel directions for using public transport to get to Blairgowrie involves taking the train to Dundee and then the Stagecoach 57 to Blairgowrie.

