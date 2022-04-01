Name – Anne Todd

Political Party – Alba

Ward – Portobello/Craigentinny Ward

An Edinburgh/Midlothian resident for most of my life, born in Ayrshire. As an allied health professional, I work in private practice, and in admin in the public sector. I have a strong admin background initially, have worked previously as a library assistant also.

I gradually pursued another direction in holistic therapies, this has led me to my clinical work now. I am an experienced activist, first in animal welfare and environmental politics, then was very active for independence campaigning in 2014, have kept this up to one extent or another since then. Moved from SNP to Alba almost a year ago, impressed by their endeavour to keep the passion for independence burning, with sensible policies that represent a broad spectrum of society.

Issues I will campaign on

As a mature female, I am motivated to defend women’s rights and protect child safeguarding. Believing in the social contract and principles of social democracy, I aim to promote quality services in the areas of Health and Social Care, Education and Welfare.

I am impressed by Alba’s sense of accountability and commitment to improving people’s life generally, with a sense of Unconditional Positive Regard for all, while planning to implement a sensible plan to combat poverty. I would look forward to working across parties in an effort to bring in real change along these lines.

Representing a very new party, I am proud to know some of the councillors already in place defending women’s rights, and they are all serving their constituents conscientiously and with honest intent. I aim to build on this trust and deliver as best I can for local communities.

A long time music fan, I recently developed an interest in learning to play the drums, doing quite well!

Anne Todd candidate in Craigentinny/Duddingston Ward

