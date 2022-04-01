Name : Abu Sayed Mohammed Meron

Political Party: ALBA PARTY

Ward:16, Liberton/Gilmerton

Who are you?

I believe in independence of Scotland and a fundamental believer of equality for all. I have been actively involved with SNP since 2010 and now ALBA holding branch Executive position in both the party.

I was an elected community councillor for Leith Links Community Council before I moved to Mortonhall in 2017. Currently I am a Community Councillor for Liberton and District.

I was born in Bangladesh and after finishing off my Graduation from the National University of Bangladesh i went to India to undertake further studies in Computer Concepts. I also completed an LLB Preliminary and I obtained an MBA degree from International University London Centre before moving to Edinburgh 21 years ago.

I have been working for local and international charitable organisations, since I was a student and now I am a member of The Rotary Club of Edinburgh.

I am always approachable and available. I am a blood donor and always passionate about helping others. I have experience of public life and voluntary sectors. I also run my own businesses.

I fully support ALBA Party’s five-point plan.

I will work hard for the people and the communities in Liberton/Gilmerton to preserve green space, road safety, community safety, place of residence whilst demonstrating a strong work ethic.

Aby Sated Mohammed Meron candidate in Liberton/Gilmerton Ward

Like this: Like Loading...