Name: Daniel Fraser

Party: Scottish Libertarian Party

Ward: Ward 6 (Midlothian South)



I am not a career politician. I am a self employed window cleaner, a stay at home dad and a former music teacher.

I joined the Scottish Libertarian Party when I was in my twenties and have previously stood in a council election and the Scottish Parliament election in 2021.



As a party and as a candidate the most important issue to focus on is Covid restrictions. A lot of people in Scotland think that we are out of the woods and that life is on the way to returning to normal. Nothing could be further from the truth. Since 2020 virtually ever right which we all once took for granted has been taken away. This has set a very dangerous precedent. Here in Scotland, we don’t have a specific list of freedoms or rights guaranteed to us in perpetuity. Here in Scotland the government can do whatever the people are willing to let them get away with. Nothing is more permanent than a temporary government programme. If we do not push back hard against tyranny, evil will win.



Our biggest achievement in recent times include that our party now has an elected official amongst our ranks. Sandy Wallace was not elected as a Libertarian but is now a member of our party. In the past few years awareness and our membership have both grown substantially. In each election cycle, slowly but surely, our candidates are gaining more and more votes.



We are still a very small party and so lamentably, many voters still have not heard of me. For those who have heard of me, I think the biggest misconception is that libertarians, including myself, don’t care about the poor. The Scottish Libertarian Party stands firm for the principal of private property rights. Many people today think that private property rights are synonymous with greed and selfishness and that caring about the poor means giving money to the government. This is not the truth.

If the left wing parties cared as much about the poor as they claim to, they would be talking about the national debt. Every child in Scotland was born tens of thousands of pounds in debt because of intergenerational spending. The Libertarian Party, as far as I know, are the only party in Scotland who recognise this for what it is. Theft from the future.

