TWO former Edinburgh Monarchs riders came back to haunt their former ex-paymasters.

New Zealand-born racer Ricky Wells (pictured) and Aussie rider Jye Ethridge both powered to 12 points as Berwick

Bandits mugged Monarchs 56-34 in the Borders in the SGB Championship.

Three-time British champion Chris Harris chipped in with ten points in the comfortable win which earned

revenge for Berwick’s 50-40 defeat at Edinburgh.

Skipper Sam Masters top scored for Monarchs with ten points and Josh Pickering registered nine but Bandits were 32-16 ahead after

Heat Eight and never looked back.

