Glasgow Clan moved up to seventh position in the Premier Sports Elite League when they thumped bottom club Fife Flyers 7-2 at Braehead.

A 4-0 second period secured the two points for the home side who won the first session 2-1 and drew the final 20 minutes 1-1.

And Clan outshot the Kirkcaldy club 50-23 with Mathieu Roy, captain Dyson Stevenson and Guillaume Gauthier all netting doubles.

James Isaacs and Michael McNicholas scored consolations for Fife coached by Todd Dutiaume (pictured).

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars are in sixth position in the ten-strong table after being beaten 4-1 at Cardiff Devils after being level at 1-1 after 29 minutes through Charlie Combs. Justin Crandall, Stephen Dixon and a double from Jake Coughler secured the points.

