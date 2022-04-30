Glasgow boss Cami Brown guided Tigers to a 51-39 road win at arch rivals Edinburgh Monarchs and said: “That’s why I do this job.”

Tigers took control of the meeting as early as heat three and the victory was Glasgow’s biggest at Armadale for six years and moves them to second in the SGB Championship.

Brown said it was the perfect response to a defeat at Leicester on Saturday and he said: “We built the team for strength in depth and this was the first time we really showed that on the road.

“It’s only our second away match, but Leicester and Edinburgh are two of the hardest you can get, and the boys were brilliant. They were a bit sore after the Leicester result and they came out fighting.”

Former Edinburgh No 1 Craig Cook hasn’t done brilliantly at Armadale since he signed for Tigers, said Brown but he added: “That was the Craig of old. Reserves – Danyon Hume and Connor Bailey – were fabulous and Tom Brennan came to the party in the last couple of races. Ben Basso had a couple of good and a couple of bad and Broc Nicol had a fantastic paid win but I want to give a special mention to Ulrich Ostergaard.

“It must have been extremely difficult for him to go back to the track where he was seriously injured last season. He was brave and rode the track hard and it just shows what a man he really is.”

Brown has also paid tribute to the backing of the side from a large away support in their traditional position on the third bend at Armadale.

“The support we had tonight, even by Armadale standards, it was phenomenal,” he said. “We could hear them from the pits. It was fantastic at the end when we went to see them and that’s why I do the job, for moments like that.”

The sides meet again at Ashfield on Sunday (tapes-up 6pm) and Brown said: “On Sunday we have to be professional when Edinburgh come to Ashfield. Any fans that think we are going to rock up and turn them over easily can think again.”

Like this: Like Loading...