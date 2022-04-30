FIXTURES: Saturday: Clydesdale v Watsonians (11.30, Titwood), Inverleith v Grove Menzieshill (12.30, The Mary Erskine School), Dunfermline Carnegie v Western (13.30, Woodmill High School, Dunfermline), Uddingston v Hillhead (13.30, Uddingston Cricket and Sports Club), Dundee Wanderers v Kelburne (13.30, Dalnacraig), Grange v Edinburgh University (Fettes College, 15.00).

Edinburgh University go into their Division A game against city rivals Grange at Fettes College on a high after a 4-0 victory over Clydesdale in midweek which lifted them onto 37 points from 20 games.

Second-placed Grange are one place above the students with 46 points from the same number of fixtures but have a much better goal difference having netted on 102 occasions and let in 41.

Edinburgh University are secure in third position and have scored 65 goals and conceded 36. Coach Hamish Imrie will hope that Grange are on a downer having lost 7-2 at Western last Saturday, a result which clinched the title for the Auchenhowie club for the first time in 18 years.

Elsewhere, Watsonians, who are fifth in Division A with 25 points, travel to fourth-placed Clydesdale who are two points above them with both teams having played 20 fixtures.

Inverleith, who top Section B, entertain bottom club Grove Menzieshill with a huge difference in points between the teams, the Edinburgh side having collected 31 and the Dundee combine seven.

Records show Inverleith have scored 58 goals and let in 54 in their 20 fixtures while Grove have scored 24 and let in 94.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned champions Western will receive the Premiership trophy after their fixture at sixth-placed Dunfermline Carnegie who have 20 points from the same number of games.

And coach Vishal Warwaha (cor) and his side are determined to go through the domestic season unbeaten. So far, Western have won 17 and drawn three of their fixtures for 54 points.

They are Scotland’s top scorers with 118 goals and they have let in 36, the lowest total conceded along with Edinburgh University.

PICRUE: Duncan Riddell in action for Grange against Western

Like this: Like Loading...