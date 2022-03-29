Scottish angler James Woodrow hooked second place in a field of over 160 of the best coarse anglers in Britain and the Channel Islands and he declared: “That’s my best ever result.”

The Cumbernauld-based fisherman was also in the Scotland A team, which included an angler from the Lothians, finished third in the Sensas Challenge, rated one of the best events in Europe under rules laid down by the International Sport Fishing Confederation (CIPS).

Dave McAuley from Wishaw as fourth overall only one point behind Woodrow and he was also in the A team which included Gus Brindle, Scotland’s interim team manager who lives in Dunfermline, and James Dornom from Livingston plus Colin Hart from Coatbridge.

Star-studded Drennan Barnsley B won with 22 points with Drennan Barnsley A in second spot on 25 with Scotland A on 29 points in the event designed for teams to experience the nearest event to a world championship.

It attracted 39 teams to the Gloucester Canal over the weekend and Scotland B were 20th overall.

A spokesman for the organisers confirmed that this was one of the tightest results the competition has seen with three anglers – England international James Dent, James Woodrow and Tommy Noton on maximum points – but Dent from Barnsley took the individual title on overall weight.

Car mechanic Woodrow, a former Bishopriggs High School pupil, said Scotland were in against “world class anglers” and his weight of 36lb of fish fell just short of winning and it comprised of seven bream all around 4lb on the first day and around 40 smaller fish, mostly roach and perch and skimmers, on the second day.

Bloodworm was the bait which did the business for Woodrow who said it was handy that he had practiced using that bait in the Silvers League held at Magiscroft Fishery, only five minutes from his home, over the winter.

Dent, said the 35-year-old Scot, nicked it with a slightly better weight and he added: “A silver medal here is my biggest achievement in fishing as there was a five-time world champion in the field and a number of experienced internationals.”

He added: “That’s two events in which James (Dent) has cost me this year, the first being the Oaks Silvers series. He’s lucky. He’s a nice guy.”

On the team effort, Woodrow said 29 points earned third place overall behind the two Barnsley teams who are the best in the country and added: “Well done to Barnsley on complete domination finishing first and second and individual first. Incredible anglers.”

Woodrow, who works at one of the Arnold Clark branches in the West of Scotland, added: “This is a big event, in fact the biggest CIPS event in Britain, and this is a great achievement for Scotland. It helps put us on the international map in course angling and everybody, all ten of the anglers who travelled, contributed to this.

“We practiced and shared information and it was hard. The weather was warm, scorchio as one of the guys put it, and it was tough going on the canal, but we gave ourselves a chance.

“Undoubtedly, this is one of the best performances by a Scottish team in a long time and now we hope to build on this.”

PICTURE: the Scotland squad in the Sensas Challenge with James Woodrow in the front. Picture permission of James Woodrow

