

SECURE YOUR STAYCATION PROPERTY FOR MANY YEARS TO COME AT CAMELOT HOLIDAY PARK – site fees still at 2021 prices.

Camelot Holiday Park has released a new phase of luxury holiday homes. Current holiday home models now in stock include beautiful homes from ABI and Atlas. The ABI Windermere is priced at £65,000 with a charming Shaker style kitchen and free standing sofas. The Atlas Heritage is also available at £57,000 Pre-owned models include an ABI Opal at £38,000 ideal for those who want to spend less but still want a spacious well equipped holiday home.

Residential lodges from top manufacturer Stately Albion are also available from £125,000.

Site fees for all buyers are currently held at 2021 rates.

The park is safe and secure, and family run. It is also open twelve months of the year, and has full residential status, so you can live permanently at the park if you wish, enjoying the peaceful surroundings and maintenance-free life.

Fully decorated, furnished and ready to move straight into, all holiday homes feature stunning include open plan living areas, and fully fitted kitchens with built in appliances.

The homes are also complete with quality decking and blocked paved driveways.

Camelot Holiday Park has a very convenient location whereby both the Scottish Borders and the Lake District can be easily accessed for day trips. There’s so much to see and do right on the doorstep. It’s an ideal choice for buyers from both the Scottish Central Belt, and the entire North of England, with a drive time of around three hours from many major cities. The park is always happy to look at coming up with a tailor-made package for buyers.

The fully furnished and decorated luxury residential lodges at Camelot Holiday Park are ideal for the over 55s, offering a property that is as well specified and sturdy as new build bungalows. Specification includes master bedrooms ensuite, floor to ceiling windows to maximise light, dressing areas, utility rooms and luxury kitchens.

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the Famous Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Keilder Water & Forest Park, Carlisle Castle and, of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

Further details www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk.

