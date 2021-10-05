2021 HAS BEEN THE YEAR FOR DOWNSIZING SAYS CAMELOT HOLIDAY PARK

Park sells residential park homes from top UK manufacturer Stately Albion & has also seen huge demand in luxury holiday homes

A Cumbrian holiday home & residential park is reporting significant demand in its downsizing opportunities as many more people want to move to a more rural location following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Camelot Holiday Park, at Sandysike, Longtown, near the Scotland/England border, is a well established, family run park which provides a safe and secure environment for the over 55’s, where they can make the very most of their retirement. The park offers Stately Albion Park Homes which it has found to be some of the very best in the marketplace, with a superb reputation for quality and high specification finishing. Fully furnished and decorated, and priced from just £125,000, they are fully equipped with everything you need. The added bonus is that these appealing homes, as sturdy as new build bungalows, are completely maintenance free. Current properties available include a stunning double sized Goodwood home, which lists bay windows and patio doors amongst its many features. Hardwood furniture is included throughout, with the property boasting a master bedroom with walk in wardrobe, and a well equipped kitchen with the very latest appliances.

“You can downsize with complete confidence here at Camelot Holiday Park which has full residential status, and is open twelve months of the year,” said owner William Stewart. “Many people live permanently on the park, enjoying the peaceful surroundings, the attentive staff, and the security.”

“All our park homes include quality decked areas and paved driveways, alongside private gardens. Buyers can add other bespoke elements to their homes if they wish, such as hot tubs,” he added.

“Stately Albion build a sturdy, superior product which will give you many years of pleasure. Buyers love the open plan layouts, the floor to ceiling windows, and the luxurious little touches such as dressing rooms. They have plenty of space for grandchildren to come and stay as we all reconnect.”

“We’ve also had a great season with our luxury holiday homes, with prices from £24,995,” added William. “Fully decorated and furnished, they are supplied by top brands such as Pemberton, Carnaby, and ABI. Again, these are brands we know and trust for our buyers.”

Enjoying a very convenient location, basing yourself at Camelot Holiday Park means buyers can easily access both the Scottish Borders and the Lake District for day trips.

“It’s a beautiful area which will also appeal to your friends and family when they come to stay with you,” said William. “You can enjoy the best of both worlds – a new life in the country, but still be able to reconnect after the past difficult eighteen months we have all faced.

“Those in the market for a holiday home can buy a property purely for your own use, or as a second income opportunity. It’s been a bumper year for staycations, and we see no sign of that stopping next year either. So beat the rush and contact us now.”

William Stewart also remarked that, as a local employer, he was delighted to be supporting the local Cumbrian economy.

“We have a committed team here on the park who go out of their way to keep our residents and guests happy. I’m really pleased that our sector is vibrant once again after the pandemic, as we are keeping these people in jobs, and those using our park visit many local attractions and retailers during their stay, so it all has a knock on effect.”

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Keilder Water & Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...