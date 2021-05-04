NEW ATLAS & PEMBERTON MODELS NOW IN STOCK AT CAMELOT HOLIDAY PARK

Camelot Holiday Park in Cumbria has a new phase in stock, showcasing holiday home models from top UK manufacturers, Atlas and Pemberton. Prices are from just £24,995.

Models include a stunning Atlas Onyx, with a chic neutral colour scheme and modern furniture, and a spacious Atlas Heritage with deep aspect windows. Also available is an Atlas Debonair lodge, which includes French doors, a walk in wardrobe and a full size bath.

The Pemberton holiday home is fully decorated and furnished, as are all holiday homes on the park. All include quality decking and blocked paved driveways as standard.

Permanent downsizing park homes are also available at Camelot Holiday Park which has full residential status, and is open twelve months of the year. Over 55’s can live permanently at the park if they wish, enjoying the peaceful surroundings, maintenance free life, and security.

A family run park, Camelot Holiday Park enjoys a convenient location, whereby both the Scottish Borders and the Lake District can be easily accessed for day trips.

Please enquire about special incentives available at the park, on selected purchases.

“We have a superb selection of holiday homes and downsizing properties here at Camelot Holiday Park. We’re ready for business as all the signs point to another bumper summer for the UK staycation market,” said park owner, William Stewart. “There are many advantages to having your own holiday home which you can visit anytime you like, and share with other family members in the future. There are going to be far less people venturing abroad this year, so they are going to want to see different parts of the UK. Prices for short breaks may also rise. It’s a good investment in your health and wellbeing to buy your own holiday home at this time, as well as a chance to make a second income out of the property in the years to come.”

“We’ve also found that many 55s want to downsize to a beautiful park like, as the lifestyle is far easier. Fully furnished and decorated luxury park homes require you simply to move in and put your feet up. These properties are also as well specified as a newbuild bungalow,” added William. “We offer a maintenance free lifestyle within easy reach of the Lake District.”

Residential homes at Camelot Holiday Park enjoy a top specification with built in appliances in the kitchen, open plan living spaces and floor to ceiling windows to maximise light.

If purchasing a holiday home as a lucrative second income opportunity, potential owners at Camelot Holiday Park could look to charge £300-£500 per week, peak season, by renting out their properties through Airbnb, resulting in a valuable second income throughout the year.

Local attractions close to Camelot Holiday Park, situated at Sandysike, Longtown near Carlisle, include the World Famous Old Blacksmiths Shop at Gretna Green, the Gretna Gateway Outlet Village, the Keilder Water & Forest Park, Carlisle Castle, and of course, Hadrian’s Wall.

Call 01228 791248 to get in touch and come along to view in person, or you ca do so virtually on the website.

www.camelotholidaypark.co.uk

