EXCLUSIVE NEW ALLANWATER HADDINGTON DEVELOPMENT SELLING FAST FROM PLAN

Development at Letham Mains, Haddington offers generous plots, bespoke personalisation elements, and a high “as included” specification

Allanwater Homes is experiencing high demand at its recently launched Haddington development, where it is offering a range of luxurious properties. Three and four bedroom bungalows are on offer, together with three bedroom villas.

Allanwater Haddington, situated in the Letham Mains area of the sought after market town, has sold numerous properties from plan, with buyers from all over the country keen to secure a property.

Four different types of bungalows are available to choose from, all of them presenting a brand new “never before seen” design. The three bedroom villas being constructed at Allanwater Haddington are well thought out, energy efficient homes which will appeal strongly to young families keen for more space, along with a contemporary specification.

The new development has much to commend it to discerning homehunters, not least the very spacious plots on which the properties are situated. All housetypes have been designed with generous floor space. And every bedroom comes complete with fitted wardrobes, where the design dictates.

The new homes, currently priced from £360,995 for the Tay three bedroom detached bungalow, offer the occupants lower running costs. They will be constructed from industry leading, eco friendly materials, with solar panels as standard. Subject to reservation time and build schedule, Allanwater Homes will work with buyers to incorporate certain personalisation elements. It’s a personal touch which volume builders simply don’t offer, but as an independent builder across Scotland, Allanwater Homes is able to offer an elevated level of service and attention to detail, which it is bringing to the East Lothian marketplace for the very first time.

Other three bedroom detached bungalow choices at Allanwater Haddington include the Clyde and Spey, whilst the Devon is a stunning four bedroom detached style. Prospective buyers will find a mix of either French, Sliding or Bi-fold doors incorporated into the designs of these exceptional homes, which additionally catch the eye with attractive sandstone exteriors, together with external front and rear lighting.

Specification wise, Allanwater Haddington has ensured an impressive “as included” specification, which will not disappoint both in terms of value for money and visual appeal. The luxurious fitted kitchens include a mix of both Bosch and Siemens built in appliances with Induction Hobs. Internal doors are oak with partial glazing. All bedrooms in the bungalows feature floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes, whilst bathrooms are equipped with thermostatic showers and heated towel rails.

Other features, included by Allanwater Homes, are USB charging points and monoblocked driveways. In the garden a full height, double slatted fence is provided. Several properties have the option of a garage which will be constructed by Allanwater Homes in materials matching the property.

A professionally designed showhome and Marketing Suite complex is expected to be launched at Allanwater Haddington later this year. First completions at the new development are also anticipated to be in the Autumn of 2021.

“We are delighted to announce that this new development, our first in East Lothian, has already been so well received in such a short space of time,” said Allanwater Homes Sales & Marketing Manager, Cheryl McGeever. “It’s an area where new housing choices can be limited for the family and re-sizing markets. Not only do we want to offer a great choice at value for money prices, but we want to impress with how we do things, listening to buyers and working with them to create their dream homes. Our Allanwater brand stands for quality and choice in the marketplace, and we are known for our superb as included specification which saves you time and money.”

“Our lovely range of luxury bungalows is being snapped up quickly. We would urge interested parties to check out our choices without delay,” added Cheryl.

To find out more on Allanwater Haddington, please call the Sales Advisor on 07702 895850, where an appointment can be booked. Opening hours are Thursday to Monday 11am to 5.30pm.

www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk .

Allanwater Homes has family friendly developments in Alloa, Alva, Cambusbarron, Stirling and Chryston near Glasgow.

