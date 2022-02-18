The Scottish Allotments and Gardens Society (SAGS) has financial awards available this year in a one-off recovery programme.

The total fund of £12,000 is intended to support existing and new development projects for individuals, allotment association sites and community growing groups in Scotland, to help them recover after the pandemic.

There will be various categories of awards available in each area of the country – North, Southwest and Southeast. The three areas will be allocated five grants of £250, two of £500 and one each of £750 and £1,000. Multiple applications are permitted and all must be made by 30 April 2022. The grants will be distributed by the end of July this year.

SAGS Treasurer, Trevor Watson, said: “We have split the country into three areas of similar populations, matching our membership profile, to ensure that funds are equally available to remoter sites.”

SAGS President, Derek Livesey, said: “Many allotment sites depend on open days, plant sales and seed swaps etc to provide essential running cost funding and the pandemic removed these opportunities from the allotment event diary. The SAGS Trustees are delighted to be in a position to offer targeted help in the form of support grants, and have structured the awards to ensure the benefits can reach every corner of the country.”

Grant Application forms and further information can be found at www.scottishallotments.org

Allotments at Inverleith. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...