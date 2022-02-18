A timelapse video shows the way that the work is being carried out from the top of Leith Street as far as Ocean Terminal.

It also gives us a bird’s eye view of the winding cycle lane which has been so criticised on social media – although at least this one does not seem to have the lampposts in the middle of the cycling infrastructure as we have seen.

Cllr Lesley Macinnes, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Last month we celebrated the return of the Burns statue to Bernard Street, which was a real milestone for the Trams to Newhaven project. This video shows how much more is being progressed in the area, including the construction of the Shore tram stop.

“Once complete, this project will be transformative for the local area, and the city as a whole, vastly improving the surrounding streetscape and providing a high capacity and reliable, sustainable mode of transport link to this densely populated part of the city.”

Cllr Karen Doran, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “We’re quickly moving through the final year of construction for the project, before we begin a period of testing and commissioning ahead of opening for service in Spring 2023. These images and video demonstrate just how much progress we’re making towards this.”

