Fife Flyers suffered a major setback in their bid to squeeze into the end-of-season play-offs. The Kirkcaldy club lost 3-2 at home to play-off rivals Coventry Blaze.



Elsewhere, Seb Bengtsson netted a treble as Dundee Stars claimed a key 6-3 road win at fellow-strugglers Manchester Storm as the play-off race hots up.



In Guildford, Flames burned Glasgow Clan 8-2 with Mathieu Roy scoring for the Scots.



On Saturday, Carson Stadnyk netted for Fife Flyers after 15 minutes to open the scoring against Elite League title contenders Belfast Giants in Northern Ireland.



That stung the home side who fired in seven unanswered goals to win 7-1 and keep the pressure on league pace-setters Sheffield Steelers.



Dundee Stars visited Braehead for the first time in two years but came away empty handed as Glasgow Clan skated to a 5-2 victory.



Clan led 3-0 going into the final 20 minutes but Stars counted through Philippe Sanche and Connor Sills to set up a grandstand finish with less than 13 minutes left.



Mathieu Roy and and an empty net goal from Guillaume Gauthier inside the final three minutes after Stars withdrew their netminder settled the issue.













