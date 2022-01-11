Mathieu Roy bagged a glory double as Glasgow Clan snapped a four-game losing streak. The 3-1 victory over off-form Manchester Storm at Braehead lifted the club off the bottom of the ten-strong Premier Sports Elite League table and into eighth position ahead of new bottom club Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars who drop to ninth.

Canadian-born winger Roy, a former Sheffield Steelers star, opened the home side’s account after four minutes but Austin Albrecht levelled six minutes later.

But the 35-year-old was back on the scoresheet after 29 minutes and team-mate Tim Shoup netted a third for Clan four minutes later.

Storm have now lost their last four games and the result was a disappointment for Manchester player Zach Sullivan who iced in his 400th game but 75 per cent of them were logged when the English-born defenceman was a Clan player.

Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, are at home again on Wednesday, January 12, and Friday, January 14 with games against Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers respectively. Only 200 fans are allowed in because of Scottish Government regulations but there is a livestream available.

PICTURE: Clan coach Malcolm Cameron

Like this: Like Loading...