The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has named the judges who will carry out the in person appraisals of all the animals entered for the biggest agricultural show in Scotland.
The judges of the various categories which will be on show at Ingliston from 23 to 26 June 2022 are listed below.
RHASS Chief Executive Alan Laidlaw said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces to the judging line up this year, with many of our judges returning after being asked to initially judge at the cancelled 2020 Royal Highland Show.
“Our esteemed roster of judges includes some of the best, brightest and most respected professionals that the livestock world has to offer, and I can’t wait to see them and our competitors in action in the show rings this June.”
Livestock entries will open in early April when the schedule of competitions will also be released.
Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, on 23-26 June 2022.
JUDGES FOR THE ROYAL HIGHLAND SHOW 2022
OVERALL
Overall Young Handlers
Ms Sarah Jane Jessop & Mr Dougie McBeath, Bannockburn, Stirlingshire.
BEEF CATTLE
Beef Native Breeds Inter Breed Team Championship
Mrs Audrey Anderson, Arbroath, Angus
Beef Breeder Competition & Junior Beef Inter Breed Championship
Mr Michael Durno, Ballindalloch, Banffshire
Beef Inter Breed Team Competition and Overall Beef Inter-Breed Championship
Mr Esmor Evans, Mold, Flintshire, Wales
Beef Inter-Breed Pairs Competition
Mr Colin Wight, Biggar, South Lanarkshire.
Young Handlers
Mrs Tracey Nicol, Perth, Perthshire
Beef Shorthorn
Mr James Playfair Hanney, Kelso, Roxburgh
Aberdeen Angus
Mr Alistair Cormack, Chirnside, Berwickshire.
Galloway
Mr Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow
Belted Galloway
Mr Ian Park, Fort William, Inverness-shire
Highland
Mr Donald MacNaughton, Kelty, Fife
Hereford
Mr William McLaren, Auchterarder, Perthshire
Lincoln Red
Scott, Donaldson, Carlisle, Cumbria
British Charolais
Chris Curry, Morpeth, Northumberland
British Simmental
Mr Joe Wilson, Newry, Co. Down, Northern Ireland
British Limousin
Mr Mike Massie, Ellon, Aberdeenshire
British Blonde
Mr David Knight, Chippenham, Wiltshire
British Blue
Mr Mark Hartley, Nelson, Lancashire
Salers
Mr Glen Walsh, Cumnock, Ayrshire
Commercial Cattle
Mr Wilson Peters, Crieff, Perthshire.
DAIRY CATTLE
Overall Dairy Interbreed
Mr Jimmy Hodge, Eyemouth, Berwickshire
Ayrshire & British Red and White
Mr Gilmour Lawrie, Prestwick, Ayrshire.
Holstein
Mr John Garnet, Milnthorpe, Cumbria
Dairy Shorthorn
Mr John Teasdale, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway
Jersey & Dairy Any Other Breed
Mr Glyn Lucas, Carlisle, Cumbria
Dairy Calf and Showmanship
Mr Michael Yates, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire
SHEEP
Overall Sheep Inter Breed Championship
Mr J A Clark Stewart, Cupar, Fife
Overall Sheep Pairs Inter-Breed Championship & Young Handlers Classes
Mr W Dunlop, Dunbar, East Lothian
Suffolk
Mr Gordon Mackie, Forfar, Angus
North Country Cheviot
Mr John McClymont, Leven, Fife
Blackface
Mr Andrew Woodburn Snr, Cumnock, Ayrshire
Lleyn
Mr John Morton, Kirkland, Penrith
Ryeland
Mr Aled Morgan, Crymych, Dyfed, Wales
Commercial Sheep
Mr Robert Struthers, Carluke, Lanarkshire
Border Leicester
Mr Richard Evans, Chirk, Wrexham, Wales
British Berrichon
Mr C Morse, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, Wales
Jacob
Mr Scott Robertson, Dufftown, Banffshire
North Country Cheviot Hill
Mr M Cook, Halkirk, Caithness
Cheviot
Mr David Goodfellow, Hawick, Roxburghshire
Texel
Mr Robert Wilson, Turriff, Aberdeenshire
Hampshire Down
Mr J Barnard, Newton, Dorset
Swaledale
Mr Joe Nattrass, Alston, Cumbria
Bluefaced Leicester – Traditional Type
Mr John Dykes, West Linton, Peeblesshire
Bluefaced Leicester – Coloured Type
Mr Alex Brown, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire
Charollais
Mr Alan Kennedy, Parkgate, Dumfries
Hebridean
Mr Helen Brewis, Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
North of England Mules
Mr Geoffrey Porter, Richmond, North Yorkshire
British Rouge
Mrs Jayne Tanahil, Coleraine, Co. Londonderry, N Ireland
Beltex
Mr David Thornley, Swadlincote, Derbyshire
Zwartbles
Caroline Anderson, Ingoe, Northumberland
Scotch Mule
Mr Billy Kerr, Maybole, Ayrshire
Bleu Du Maine
Mr Samuel Small, Randalstown, Co. Antrim, N Ireland
Shetland
Mr Brian Ridland, Evie, Orkney
Blue Texel
Mr Clive Richardson, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, N Ireland
GOATS
Dairy Goats, Kids, Milking & Boer Goats
Mrs Margaret Hardman, Sheffield, Yorkshire
HEAVY HORSE
Clydesdales In Hand
Males
Mr Colin Brown, New South Wales, Australia
Females
Mr Max Marriott, Victoria, Australia
HOYS Ridden Clydesdales (Ride)
Ms Laura Henry, Leuchars, Fife.
HOYS Ridden Clydesdale (Conformation), Clydesdale Young Handlers & Stockmen
Mrs Audrey Aitken, Newmarket, Wigton,
Highland Ponies In Hand
Males
Mrs Jean Connell, by Auchtermuchty, Fife.
Females
Miss Anne S Mitchell, Denny, Stirlingshire.
Shetland Ponies In Hand
Ms Wendy Toomer Harlow, Basildon, Essex
Miniature Shetland Ponies In Hand
Mrs C Hodder, Yeovil, Somerset
The Sanderson Trophy
Mrs Marguerite Osborne, Kirriemuir, Angus
HARNESS, GROOMING, TURNOUTS.
Harness Grooming & Decoration
Mr Dave Proctor, Letham, Angus.
Working Native Pony in Harness
Mrs Sylvia Ormiston, Ballater, Aberdeenshire
Heavy Horse Turnouts
Mr Owen Garner, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
PRIVATE DRIVING
Shetland Pony, Highland Pony and Private Driving (HOYS Qualifier)
Mr Nigel Fuller, Rawreth, Essex.
LIGHT HORSE
Hunter in Hand & HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Weights and Small (Conformation)
Mr David Dixon, Guisborough, Cleveland,
HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Weights and Small (Ride)
Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.
HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Working Hunters (Conformation) and HOYS Ladies Side Saddle (Conformation)
Mr Tim Wiggett, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Working Hunters (Ride) and HOYS Ladies Side Saddle (Ride)
Mrs Lesley Jones, Comber, Northern Ireland.
Hunters Under Saddle – Novice Hunters (Conformation)
Mr Tim Wiggett, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Hunters Under Saddle – Novice Hunters (Ride)
Mrs Lesley Jones, Comber, Northern Ireland.
Sports Horse in Hand
Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.
Retraining of Racehorse Final (Conformation)
Ms Lucinda Russell, Kinross, Perthshire
Retraining of Racehorse Final (Ride)
Ms Morag Snow, Leven, Fife
Highland Ponies Under Saddle (Conformation)
Mrs Heather Prescott, Ormskirk, Lancashire
Highland Ponies Under Saddle (Ride)
Mr James Munro, Wick, Caithness
Welsh Mountain Ponies (Section A)
Mrs Julie Perrins, Wakefield, Yorkshire.
Welsh Ponies (Section B)
Mr Sandy Anderson, Loughborough, Leicestershire.
Welsh Ponies Cob Type (Section C)
Mrs Sharon Charlton, Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire, Wales.
Welsh Cobs (Section D)
Mr Vic Moore, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, Wales
Mountain & Moorland Ponies in Hand
Mrs Ann Nicholls, Halmore, Gloucestershire.
Connemara
Mrs Ann Nicholls, Halmore, Gloucestershire.
Pony Breeding
Mr David Puttock, Newent, Gloucestershire
Riding Horses & Novice Riding Horses (Confirmation)
Mr David Dixon, Guisborough, Cleveland,
Riding Horses & Novice Riding Horses (Ride)
Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.
Arabs Anglo Arabs & Part Bred in Hand
Mrs Kirsty Brown, Wigan, Lancashire
Arabs Anglo Arabs & Part Bred Arabs Under Saddle
Mrs Penny Hollings, Stockton on Tees, Co. Durham
Cobs (Confirmation)
Mr David Dixon, Guisborough, Cleveland,
Cobs (Ride)
Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.
St Johns Wells Trophy
Mrs Sylvia Ormiston, Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Mountain & Moorland in Hand Overall (Waxwing Trophy)
Mrs Kathleen Scott, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
HOYS Cuddy Breeder Supreme in Hand Championship Qualifier
Mr Nigel Hollings, Blackburn, Lancashire
HOYS Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Ponies (Conformation)
Mrs Nicola Shuttleworth, Northallerton, North Yorkshire
HOYS Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Ponies (Jumping)
Miss Kerry Wainwright, East Adlington Cheshire
Side Saddle
Miss Marjorie Grant, Scone, by Perth, Perthshire.
HOYS Show Hunter Ponies and Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein & First Ridden (Conformation)
Mrs Penny Hollings, Stockton on Tees, Co. Durham
HOYS Show Hunter Ponies and Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein & First Ridden (Ride)
Mrs Clare Dew, Welwyn, Hertfordshire
Show Ponies and Show Pony Lead Rein & First Ridden
Mrs Karen Slight, Biggar, South Lanarkshire.
HOYS Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein & First Ridden (Ride)
Mrs Gillian McMurray, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire.
HOYS Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein & First Ridden (Conformation)
Mrs Kathleen Scott, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.
HOYS Junior Mountain and Moorland Ridden Pony (Conformation)
Mrs Nicola Shuttleworth, Northallerton, N Yorkshire
HOYS Junior Mountain and Moorland Ridden Pony (Ride)
Miss Kerry Wainwright, East Adlington Cheshire
Donkeys in Hand
Mrs Linda Impey, Nr Chelmsford, Essex
HOYS Working Hunter Ponies (Jumping)
Mr David Puttock, Newent, Gloucestershire
HOYS Working Hunter Ponies (Conformation)
Ms Sarah Chapman, Llandinam, Powys.
HOYS Part-Bred Ridden (Conformation)
Mr Chris Bartram-Lawson, Peacehaven East Sussex.
HOYS Part-Bred Ridden (Performance)
Mr David Bartram-Lawson, Peacehaven East Sussex.
HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Fell, Dales, Highland, Connemara, Welsh Section D (Conformation)
Mrs Ann Nicholls, Halmore, Gloucestershire.
HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Fell, Dales, Highland, Connemara, Welsh Section D (Ride)
Mr David Puttock, Newent, Gloucestershire.
HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Welsh Section C, B & A, New Forest, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland (Conformation) ** Championship & Silver Medal
Mr Richard Miller, Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, Wales.
HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Welsh Section C, B & A, New Forest, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland (Ride)
Ms Debbie Spears, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
HOYS Coloured Horses & Ponies Under Saddle (Ride)
Mr Nigel Fuller, Rawreth, Essex.
HOYS Coloured Horses & Ponies Under Saddle (Conformation)
Ms Cathy Wood, Barnstaple, Devon.
Coloured Horses & Ponies in Hand
Mrs Nicola Pargeter, Northallerton, Yorkshire.