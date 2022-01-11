The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has named the judges who will carry out the in person appraisals of all the animals entered for the biggest agricultural show in Scotland.

The judges of the various categories which will be on show at Ingliston from 23 to 26 June 2022 are listed below.

RHASS Chief Executive Alan Laidlaw said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces to the judging line up this year, with many of our judges returning after being asked to initially judge at the cancelled 2020 Royal Highland Show.

“Our esteemed roster of judges includes some of the best, brightest and most respected professionals that the livestock world has to offer, and I can’t wait to see them and our competitors in action in the show rings this June.”

Livestock entries will open in early April when the schedule of competitions will also be released.

Supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, the Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, Edinburgh, on 23-26 June 2022.

For further information and to purchase tickets please visit www.royalhighlandshow.org

JUDGES FOR THE ROYAL HIGHLAND SHOW 2022

OVERALL

Overall Young Handlers

Ms Sarah Jane Jessop & Mr Dougie McBeath, Bannockburn, Stirlingshire.

BEEF CATTLE

Beef Native Breeds Inter Breed Team Championship

Mrs Audrey Anderson, Arbroath, Angus

Beef Breeder Competition & Junior Beef Inter Breed Championship

Mr Michael Durno, Ballindalloch, Banffshire

Beef Inter Breed Team Competition and Overall Beef Inter-Breed Championship

Mr Esmor Evans, Mold, Flintshire, Wales

Beef Inter-Breed Pairs Competition

Mr Colin Wight, Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

Young Handlers

Mrs Tracey Nicol, Perth, Perthshire

Beef Shorthorn

Mr James Playfair Hanney, Kelso, Roxburgh

Aberdeen Angus

Mr Alistair Cormack, Chirnside, Berwickshire.

Galloway

Mr Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow

Belted Galloway

Mr Ian Park, Fort William, Inverness-shire

Highland

Mr Donald MacNaughton, Kelty, Fife

Hereford

Mr William McLaren, Auchterarder, Perthshire

Lincoln Red

Scott, Donaldson, Carlisle, Cumbria

British Charolais

Chris Curry, Morpeth, Northumberland

British Simmental

Mr Joe Wilson, Newry, Co. Down, Northern Ireland



British Limousin

Mr Mike Massie, Ellon, Aberdeenshire

British Blonde

Mr David Knight, Chippenham, Wiltshire

British Blue

Mr Mark Hartley, Nelson, Lancashire

Salers

Mr Glen Walsh, Cumnock, Ayrshire

Commercial Cattle

Mr Wilson Peters, Crieff, Perthshire.

DAIRY CATTLE

Overall Dairy Interbreed

Mr Jimmy Hodge, Eyemouth, Berwickshire

Ayrshire & British Red and White

Mr Gilmour Lawrie, Prestwick, Ayrshire.

Holstein

Mr John Garnet, Milnthorpe, Cumbria

Dairy Shorthorn

Mr John Teasdale, Dumfries, Dumfries and Galloway

Jersey & Dairy Any Other Breed

Mr Glyn Lucas, Carlisle, Cumbria

Dairy Calf and Showmanship

Mr Michael Yates, Castle Douglas, Kirkcudbrightshire

SHEEP

Overall Sheep Inter Breed Championship

Mr J A Clark Stewart, Cupar, Fife

Overall Sheep Pairs Inter-Breed Championship & Young Handlers Classes

Mr W Dunlop, Dunbar, East Lothian

Suffolk

Mr Gordon Mackie, Forfar, Angus

North Country Cheviot

Mr John McClymont, Leven, Fife

Blackface

Mr Andrew Woodburn Snr, Cumnock, Ayrshire

Lleyn

Mr John Morton, Kirkland, Penrith

Ryeland

Mr Aled Morgan, Crymych, Dyfed, Wales

Commercial Sheep

Mr Robert Struthers, Carluke, Lanarkshire

Border Leicester

Mr Richard Evans, Chirk, Wrexham, Wales

British Berrichon

Mr C Morse, St Clears, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Jacob

Mr Scott Robertson, Dufftown, Banffshire

North Country Cheviot Hill

Mr M Cook, Halkirk, Caithness

Cheviot

Mr David Goodfellow, Hawick, Roxburghshire

Texel

Mr Robert Wilson, Turriff, Aberdeenshire

Hampshire Down

Mr J Barnard, Newton, Dorset

Swaledale

Mr Joe Nattrass, Alston, Cumbria

Bluefaced Leicester – Traditional Type

Mr John Dykes, West Linton, Peeblesshire

Bluefaced Leicester – Coloured Type

Mr Alex Brown, Thornhill, Dumfriesshire

Charollais

Mr Alan Kennedy, Parkgate, Dumfries

Hebridean

Mr Helen Brewis, Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire

North of England Mules

Mr Geoffrey Porter, Richmond, North Yorkshire

British Rouge

Mrs Jayne Tanahil, Coleraine, Co. Londonderry, N Ireland

Beltex

Mr David Thornley, Swadlincote, Derbyshire

Zwartbles

Caroline Anderson, Ingoe, Northumberland

Scotch Mule

Mr Billy Kerr, Maybole, Ayrshire

Bleu Du Maine

Mr Samuel Small, Randalstown, Co. Antrim, N Ireland

Shetland

Mr Brian Ridland, Evie, Orkney

Blue Texel

Mr Clive Richardson, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, N Ireland

GOATS

Dairy Goats, Kids, Milking & Boer Goats

Mrs Margaret Hardman, Sheffield, Yorkshire

HEAVY HORSE

Clydesdales In Hand

Males

Mr Colin Brown, New South Wales, Australia

Females

Mr Max Marriott, Victoria, Australia

HOYS Ridden Clydesdales (Ride)

Ms Laura Henry, Leuchars, Fife.

HOYS Ridden Clydesdale (Conformation), Clydesdale Young Handlers & Stockmen

Mrs Audrey Aitken, Newmarket, Wigton,

Highland Ponies In Hand

Males

Mrs Jean Connell, by Auchtermuchty, Fife.

Females

Miss Anne S Mitchell, Denny, Stirlingshire.

Shetland Ponies In Hand

Ms Wendy Toomer Harlow, Basildon, Essex

Miniature Shetland Ponies In Hand

Mrs C Hodder, Yeovil, Somerset

The Sanderson Trophy

Mrs Marguerite Osborne, Kirriemuir, Angus

HARNESS, GROOMING, TURNOUTS.

Harness Grooming & Decoration

Mr Dave Proctor, Letham, Angus.

Working Native Pony in Harness

Mrs Sylvia Ormiston, Ballater, Aberdeenshire

Heavy Horse Turnouts

Mr Owen Garner, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

PRIVATE DRIVING

Shetland Pony, Highland Pony and Private Driving (HOYS Qualifier)

Mr Nigel Fuller, Rawreth, Essex.

LIGHT HORSE

Hunter in Hand & HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Weights and Small (Conformation)

Mr David Dixon, Guisborough, Cleveland,

HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Weights and Small (Ride)

Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.

HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Working Hunters (Conformation) and HOYS Ladies Side Saddle (Conformation)

Mr Tim Wiggett, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

HOYS Hunters Under Saddle – Working Hunters (Ride) and HOYS Ladies Side Saddle (Ride)

Mrs Lesley Jones, Comber, Northern Ireland.

Hunters Under Saddle – Novice Hunters (Conformation)

Mr Tim Wiggett, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Hunters Under Saddle – Novice Hunters (Ride)

Mrs Lesley Jones, Comber, Northern Ireland.

Sports Horse in Hand

Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.

Retraining of Racehorse Final (Conformation)

Ms Lucinda Russell, Kinross, Perthshire

Retraining of Racehorse Final (Ride)

Ms Morag Snow, Leven, Fife

Highland Ponies Under Saddle (Conformation)

Mrs Heather Prescott, Ormskirk, Lancashire

Highland Ponies Under Saddle (Ride)

Mr James Munro, Wick, Caithness

Welsh Mountain Ponies (Section A)

Mrs Julie Perrins, Wakefield, Yorkshire.

Welsh Ponies (Section B)

Mr Sandy Anderson, Loughborough, Leicestershire.

Welsh Ponies Cob Type (Section C)

Mrs Sharon Charlton, Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

Welsh Cobs (Section D)

Mr Vic Moore, Ebbw Vale, Gwent, Wales

Mountain & Moorland Ponies in Hand

Mrs Ann Nicholls, Halmore, Gloucestershire.

Connemara

Mrs Ann Nicholls, Halmore, Gloucestershire.

Pony Breeding

Mr David Puttock, Newent, Gloucestershire

Riding Horses & Novice Riding Horses (Confirmation)

Mr David Dixon, Guisborough, Cleveland,

Riding Horses & Novice Riding Horses (Ride)

Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.

Arabs Anglo Arabs & Part Bred in Hand

Mrs Kirsty Brown, Wigan, Lancashire

Arabs Anglo Arabs & Part Bred Arabs Under Saddle

Mrs Penny Hollings, Stockton on Tees, Co. Durham

Cobs (Confirmation)

Mr David Dixon, Guisborough, Cleveland,

Cobs (Ride)

Mr Michael Cooper, Manchester, Lancashire.

St Johns Wells Trophy

Mrs Sylvia Ormiston, Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

Mountain & Moorland in Hand Overall (Waxwing Trophy)

Mrs Kathleen Scott, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

HOYS Cuddy Breeder Supreme in Hand Championship Qualifier

Mr Nigel Hollings, Blackburn, Lancashire

HOYS Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Ponies (Conformation)

Mrs Nicola Shuttleworth, Northallerton, North Yorkshire

HOYS Mountain & Moorland Working Hunter Ponies (Jumping)

Miss Kerry Wainwright, East Adlington Cheshire

Side Saddle

Miss Marjorie Grant, Scone, by Perth, Perthshire.

HOYS Show Hunter Ponies and Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein & First Ridden (Conformation)

Mrs Penny Hollings, Stockton on Tees, Co. Durham

HOYS Show Hunter Ponies and Show Hunter Pony Lead Rein & First Ridden (Ride)

Mrs Clare Dew, Welwyn, Hertfordshire

Show Ponies and Show Pony Lead Rein & First Ridden

Mrs Karen Slight, Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

HOYS Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein & First Ridden (Ride)

Mrs Gillian McMurray, Lockerbie, Dumfriesshire.

HOYS Mountain & Moorland Lead Rein & First Ridden (Conformation)

Mrs Kathleen Scott, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

HOYS Junior Mountain and Moorland Ridden Pony (Conformation)

Mrs Nicola Shuttleworth, Northallerton, N Yorkshire

HOYS Junior Mountain and Moorland Ridden Pony (Ride)

Miss Kerry Wainwright, East Adlington Cheshire

Donkeys in Hand

Mrs Linda Impey, Nr Chelmsford, Essex

HOYS Working Hunter Ponies (Jumping)

Mr David Puttock, Newent, Gloucestershire

HOYS Working Hunter Ponies (Conformation)

Ms Sarah Chapman, Llandinam, Powys.

HOYS Part-Bred Ridden (Conformation)

Mr Chris Bartram-Lawson, Peacehaven East Sussex.

HOYS Part-Bred Ridden (Performance)

Mr David Bartram-Lawson, Peacehaven East Sussex.

HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Fell, Dales, Highland, Connemara, Welsh Section D (Conformation)

Mrs Ann Nicholls, Halmore, Gloucestershire.

HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Fell, Dales, Highland, Connemara, Welsh Section D (Ride)

Mr David Puttock, Newent, Gloucestershire.

HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Welsh Section C, B & A, New Forest, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland (Conformation) ** Championship & Silver Medal

Mr Richard Miller, Ferryside, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

HOYS Mountain and Moorland Ponies Under Saddle – Welsh Section C, B & A, New Forest, Dartmoor, Exmoor, Shetland (Ride)

Ms Debbie Spears, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

HOYS Coloured Horses & Ponies Under Saddle (Ride)

Mr Nigel Fuller, Rawreth, Essex.

HOYS Coloured Horses & Ponies Under Saddle (Conformation)

Ms Cathy Wood, Barnstaple, Devon.

Coloured Horses & Ponies in Hand

Mrs Nicola Pargeter, Northallerton, Yorkshire.

