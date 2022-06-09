Families planning a trip to the Royal Highland Show – one of Scotland’s most popular annual events – are being offered a £7.50 ticket deal by Edinburgh Trams.

Everyone is encouraged to use public transport, although since the bus lane outside the show ground is being suspended before then, it looks like the tram could be the best option. Tens of thousands of people will flock to the event later this month when it celebrates its 200th birthday.

The Ingliston Park & Ride stop is a 10 to 15-minute walk from the showground’s south entrance and, with trams every seven minutes, getting to the heart of the celebrations is easy and convenient, and certainly easier than taking a car.

By pre-purchasing a ‘Family Day Tripper’ ticket here, one or two adults, plus up to three children, can enjoy a day of unlimited tram travel between the city centre and Ingliston Park & Ride for £7.50.

Adult return tickets, priced at £3.40, are also available from tram stop ticket machines.

Lea Harrison, Edinburgh Trams Managing Director, explained: “The world-famous show is the highlight of Scotland’s agricultural calendar, and we’re expecting even more visitors than usual as it celebrates a landmark anniversary.”

“To help people to make the most of the occasion we’re pulling out all the stops to keep people moving and offering value-for-money travel deals.”

Ahead of the event, which takes place between 23 and 26 June the specially commissioned tram wrap has received plenty of attention, illustrating the history of the Royal Highland Show from its humble beginnings to the worldwide attraction it is today.

“Edinburgh Trams has supported the show for many years, and we’re delighted to play a part in recognising its long and rich history while once again helping visitors to enjoy this celebration of rural life,” Lea added.

Further details about the Royal Highland Show can be found here.

