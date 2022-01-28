The report below is produced by The City of Edinburgh Council’s EdinTravel team and will show you what to look out for on the roads in the capital in the next week.

Traffic in Edinburgh City Centre has been very congested recently and that continues. As well as the closure to northbound traffic on North Bridge there are major changes at Picardy Place to allow work on the Trams to Newhaven project to continue. These will last for around four months.

Loading…

If you see anything on the roads which is not on the list then let the travel team know on Twitter @EdinTravel

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

Like this: Like Loading...