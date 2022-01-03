Granton is one of the qualifying venues for Scotland men’s international sea fishing teams and the deadline for applications is January 31 and anybody keen is asked to note their interest.

To be eligible you must have been a member of the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers (SFSA) for 12 months prior to your application and must have finished in the top 25 of the individual members league.

You must also be able to demonstrate acceptable results in open pegged matches from January 1, 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Another criteria is that you have been a selected international angler who has fished at any level for Scotland.

A minimum of three open pegged matches is required and club competitions do not count. There must have been a minimum of 30 anglers in the match and you must have been placed in the top 20 per cent, ie 30 entries/top six finish.

The matches are Granton on February 20 (high water 17.00), Arbroath beaches May 7 (low water 12.30), Arbroath beaches May 8 (low water 13.30), Ardgour September 11 (low water13.30), Greenock October 16 (high water 17.00) and Prestwick October 22 (low water 16.30).

The top 12 qualifiers from the fish-offs will form the teams to represent Scotland at the Home Nations and the world shore events.

A spokesman said: “In the event of a tie on points, the ranking will be determined firstly by the total fish/card points from the four matches counting towards the angler’s final points tally, secondly number of zone wins achieved in the matches, thirdly by the number of second place finishes, fourthly by the number of third place finishes etc.

“The first five in each event will be the team with the sixth qualifier as reserve. If, for whatever reason, the two teams plus reserves cannot be filled by the top 12 qualifiers, then the selection process will continue in the order of the final positions, ie from 13th place downwards. One of the five selected anglers for each team will be appointed captain.”

All entrants will be asked to sign the code of conduct and anti-doping policy before start of fish-offs and the entry fee is £60. Contact Mike Kyle, Chris Horn or David Neil for information.

PICTURE: Granton breakwater

