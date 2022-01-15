In Edinburgh this afternoon at 4pm people gathered at the Irish Consulate on Randolph Crescent to remember 23 year-old Ashling Murphy who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly during the week.

The young teacher taught first class at Darrow National School, where according to The Irish Times she was adored by her pupils.

She was out for a run on the Grand Canal in Tullamore in the late afternoon when she was attacked and killed.

Ms Murphy was also an accomplished musician, and played with the Kilcormac/Killooughey Camogie club.

Vigils have been held all over Ireland and in the UK to remember Ashling, including thousands who gathered in Tullamore.

INTO will be attending the vigil today on behalf of our members. We encourage teachers right across the island of Ireland to light a candle, wherever you are between 4 and 5pm tomorrow, in memory of our member Ashling Murphy. pic.twitter.com/GzPMlXJUAP — INTO-NI (@INTO_NI) January 14, 2022

Vigil for Aisling Murphy at the Irish Conulate in Edinburgh. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A vigil was held this afternoon at 4pm outside @irlscotland in memory of Ashling Murphywho was murdered in Ireland this week. Hundreds of people in the UK and Ireland have remembered the 23-year-old primary school teacher and musician. pic.twitter.com/BHpAXAvRer — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) January 15, 2022

Debbie Murphy who organised the vigil at the Irish Consulate. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

