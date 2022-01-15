Fife Flyers skidded to their fourth straight Premier Sports Elite League defeat when they were edged 4-2 at The Fife Ice Arena by Nottingham Panthers.

Panthers also beat Fife 4-2 in the Midlands on Sunday and they had Flyers on the back foot at Kirkcaldy by winning the opening session 3-0.

Fife battled back to be only 3-2 behind at the second break but the visitors kept their cool to win the final session 1-0 and take the points with an empty net strike with 26 seconds left after Fife gambled by withdrawing their netminder to have six skaters.

Glasgow Clan at last found their scoring touch after a verbal volley from their coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) to send Dundee Stars crashing to a 5-3 defeat on Tayside.

The sides were locked at 2-2 after the opening session but Clan edged ahead with two goals in the middle period.

Dundee made it 4-3 thanks to Connor Sills in the 45th minute to set up a grandstand finish but Mathieu Roy secured the points with Clan’s fifth with less than nine minutes left.

Fife prop up the table with 13 points with Dundee in second bottom spot on 15 points and Clan now move into the eighth and final play-off spot with 16 points.

Like this: Like Loading...