The annual awards ceremony at Newbattle Abbey College took place recently celebrating the success of students during the 2020-21 academic year.

Awards were presented by college principal Roddy Henry.

The keynote speaker was a Newbattle alumnus, Dr Stuart Moir, Bicentennial Education Fellow, The University of Edinburgh. Stuart shared the inspiring story of how his studies at Newbattle took him on a journey that led to him establishing a hugely successful academic career.

The students were awarded from a wide range of disciplines including arts, social sciences, rural skills and Celtic studies. The event also saw a number of awards presented to outstanding students including the inaugural Ann Kettle award for contribution to college life. This was awarded by the Student Representative Council to Donna Kelly, who was nominated by the students themselves.

Kerry Phair, a recent Newbattle alumnus, returned to share her experience of life after college. Kerry spoke of her time at Newbattle and how she went on to graduate from Heriot-Watt University with an honours degree in Psychology. Kerry subsequently went into Mental Health Support in the National Health Service and is now studying towards a PHD as part of her role.

College Principal Roddy Henry said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to hold our awards in-person this year – the first time for two years. Last academic year was a challenging one for everybody and those circumstances make this awards ceremony, and our students’ achievements, even more of a cause for celebration than usual. Congratulations to all of our Award winners and to all of our students who graduated or successfully completed their courses in 2020-21. We wish them all the very best for the future. I would also like to thank our keynote and guest speakers for their inspiring contributions, demonstrating just how life-changing Newbattle Abbey College is for so many of our students, past, present and future.”

