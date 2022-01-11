The Preparation for Further Education course at Newbattle Abbey College is aimed at adults who are looking at returning to education or who may be thinking of signing up for college this year.

Although the college has had to postpone its Open Day due to be held on Wednesday, there are plans to reschedule and the possibility of a virtual open day.

Meantime learning and teaching staff are available to chat with potential students about the course content, and information on bursaries and funding is also available.

Roddy Henry, Principal said: “Many people who want to get back into formal education are unsure how to take the first step. For a whole variety of reasons, going to college or university can seem quite overwhelming, or may even seem impossible. At Newbattle Abbey College we understand just how daunting that first step can be. We specialise in providing a supportive and understanding environment that recognises where you are, and helps you get to where you want to be, whatever your background or circumstances. Our Preparation for Further Education course is a great way to ease back into formal education for anyone who has been out of it for a while. You don’t need to have any qualifications to apply, and we will work with you to help identify your next steps. If you are thinking about getting back into education, we would really love to hear from you.”

This course is run in partnership with Midlothian Council and provides transition support for adults, especially those who have been out of education for some time. It also offers the opportunity to progress to either further education or, after additional study, higher education. The course may also be of interest to young adults wishing to expand and develop their qualifications.

No formal qualifications are required for this course, and it is offered on both a residential and non-residential basis.

For more information contact the college on 0131 663 1921 or email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk

