One of Scotland’s smallest and friendliest colleges, Newbattle Abbey College, is now recruiting for courses starting in September 2021. All applications will be followed up with a face-to-face interview once restrictions have been relaxed.

Newbattle courses are particularly valuable for people with few or no qualifications but with a desire to change their lives and achieve their personal ambitions. The college can also provide residential accommodation mostly with en-suite facilities.

Newbattle is Scotland’s national adult education college and is set within an historic 16th century building and 125 acres of ancient woodland and parkland in Midlothian. The college was gifted to the nation by the 11th Marquis of Lothian in 1937 to be used as Scotland’s first adult residential college.

The college remains the only adult residential college in Scotland and it has a proven track record of meeting the needs of adults and younger learners by providing transformative learning and offering extensive support.

Marian Docherty, College Principal, said, “We are aware that education will be more important than ever during these troubling times. Through our focus on continuous improvement, we are confident that we will continue to achieve our aim to be Scotland’s Life–Changing College. We offer Access to Higher Education courses, in Arts & Social Sciences, Celtic Studies and Primary Education.

“These courses give adults the opportunity to return to learning and progress to higher education. The majority of our students have few or no qualifications and many have had disrupted lives and poor experiences of formal education.

“Newbattle offers them a vital second chance to improve their own lives and often those of their families”.

To apply directly for a course, log on to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk/apply-for-a-course/. For further details on courses available or for information on financial support for prospective students, please email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or log on to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk

