Crimestoppers Scotland, in partnership with Scottish Government and The Scottish Grocers Federation, has launched a new campaign to help tackle the abuse of shop staff.

The campaign uses real life stories from shop workers across Scotland and highlights the trauma and abuse experienced by staff as a result of violence and aggression.

According to shopworkers union USDAW, 15 retail workers are assaulted on an average day in Scotland. In a given year, one in three shopworkers will be threatened, and three in five abused.

USDAW estimates that instances of violence, threats and abuse have doubled since the pandemic began in March 2020.

If you know or suspect who is responsible for abuse towards shop staff, you can contact Crimestoppers, as an independent charity, and remain 100% anonymous – no one will know you contacted the charity except you. Guaranteed.

Angela Parker , Crimestoppers National Manager in Scotland said: “Scotland’s local convenience stores are vital to communities, and the trauma often experienced by staff can ruin lives and close businesses.

“Our campaign highlights that aggression, violence and abuse is #NotPartOfTheJob, and to always report to Police Scotland on 101 or in an emergency 999.

“If you have information about a crime and wish to remain 100% anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or fill in our anonymous online form.”

