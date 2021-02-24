Two current Hibs’ players and two former players were selected for the SPFL Team of the week.

Josh Doig scored his first goal for the club to cap an outstanding performance for Hibs in their 2-0 victory over Hamilton Academical at Easter Road on Saturday which earned him the man of the match award.

He was joined in the team by Martin Boyle who scored the opening goal and whose cross led to Doig’s headed goal.

Former keeper Ross Laidlaw performed heroics in the Staggies’ memorable victory over Celtic in Dingwall whilst former captain Liam Craig helped his side to a 3-0 away victory over Motherwell.

The team was selected by BBC TV presenter Craig Fowler from the show ‘A View from the Terrace’

The full team is listed below.

Ross Laidlaw (Ross County), Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen), Ayo Obileye (Queen of the South), DC – Josh Doig (Hibernian), Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Joe Aribo (Rangers), David Carson (Inverness CT), Liam Craig (St Johnstone), Craig Wighton (Dunfermline Athletic), Guy Melamed (St Johnstone), Jordan White (Ross County)

Like this: Like Loading...