Police are appealing for information following a serious assault at the Kirkgate shopping centre which took place around 7.30pm on Friday, 19 February, 2021, when a 28-year-old man was struck by another man and sustained a serious arm injury which required treatment in hospital.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and the man involved in the incident. He is described as aged late teens to early twenties, of skinny build with medium length black hair.

He was wearing a black jumper, a scarf, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe of Gayfield CID said: “Our enquiries so far have established that there were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident and we would urge anyone who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help with our investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3061 of Friday, 19 February, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

