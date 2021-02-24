Police have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a series of frauds in the north east of the city.

The incidents happened between 7pm and 9pm on Monday evening and involved the man attending at addresses in the Ferry Road and Leith Walk areas and requesting money for window cleaning services which were never carried out.

The man has now been arrested and charged in connection with three incidents and is due to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Murray Tait from Leith Police Station said: “I’d like to thank the public for their assistance with these enquiries and would remind people to be vigilant in respect of anyone who attends at your address seeking payment or to carry out any work.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who may not have reported a similar incident to officers already should come forward “

Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact police via 101, or in an emergency and when a crime is in progress, always call 999. Alternatively a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

