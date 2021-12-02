A new Principal and Chief Executive has been appointed at Newbattle Abbey College, the national centre of excellence for adult learning.

Marian Docherty who was Principal until recently has now retired.

Mr Henry takes up the new position armed with experience in the college secretary including his role as Depute Principal at Inverness College UHI.

The new Principal said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the team at Newbattle Abbey College, and it is a great privilege to be taking on the role of Principal and Chief Executive. The college is a unique and very special place, set in wonderful surroundings that create an inspiring place to learn. The college’s commitment to providing access to lifelong learning for all is what attracted me to the role, and I’m really excited about the opportunities to develop our curriculum and explore how we utilise our historic estate to further our vision. I’m looking forward to getting to know the team, our students and our partners, and to building on the fantastic work that Marian has led during her time in post.”

Roddy began his career as a lecturer at Glasgow College of Nautical Studies (GCNS) in 1998, following a first career in the shipping industry. He went on to senior roles at GCNS, before holding positions as Head of Centre for Leaning Effectiveness at the Scottish Further Education Unit and Associate Director at Scotland’s Colleges. He joined Inverness College UHI as Depute Principal in 2013 after several years serving as one of Her Majesty’s Inspectors of Education.

As “Scotland’s Life-Changing College”, courses available at Newbattle include a one year full-time Higher National Social Sciences course, as an Associate Student Scheme which is run in partnership with Queen Margaret University. Other courses offered include the Scottish Wider Access Programme (SWAP) Access to Higher Education courses in Arts & Social Sciences, Celtic Studies and Primary Education. A more practical course is also available, the National Certificate Rural Skills course. Students on this course gain valuable work experience within the college grounds learning a wide range of skills, including forestry woodland skills, rural estate maintenance and gardening skills.

Newbattle is Scotland’s national adult education college and is set within an historic 16th century building and 125 acres of ancient woodland and parkland in Midlothian. The college was gifted to the nation by the 11th Marquis of Lothian in 1937 to be used as Scotland’s first adult residential college.

The college remains the only adult residential college in Scotland and has a proven track record of meeting the needs of adults and young people at points of transition and of helping people change their lives for the better.

To apply directly for a course, log on to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk/apply-for-a-course/

For further details on courses available or for information on financial support for prospective students, email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk

www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk

