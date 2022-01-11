Alfie Ross from St Mary’s Primary School has been announced as the winner of the Green Pencil Award 2021 by Edinburgh City Libraries.

This is a creative writing competition aimed at school children from P4 to S3 at City of Edinburgh Schools and independent schools in Edinburgh, as well as home-schooled children. This year the theme was Climate Change.

Usually there is an award ceremony in Central Library but this year all four finalists read their entries and you can listen to their work here.

Alfie’s winning entry ‘We need to stop this now!’ is read by poet, Jeda Pearl Lewis.

You can hear the other entries here.

Like this: Like Loading...