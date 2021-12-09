Christmas jumpers featured both on and off the track at Musselburgh Racecourse’s last race meeting.

Seven National Hunt races over jumps got racing fans in the festive spirit – and trackside they were encouraged to wear Christmas jumpers to raise funds for The Injured Jockeys Fund.

Racecourse staff played their part – sporting their own festive knitwear – at the Scottish Racing Academy Christmas Jumper Race Day, and SRA members took a collection for the Fund, founded in 1964 to support jockeys who are injured, unable to ride or in need of assistance.

The SRA’s equicizer (a racing simulator) was onsite and racegoers were able to test their potential to be a jockey, with scores kept throughout the day.

Musselburgh Racecourse marketing manager, Aisling Johnston, said: “Everyone loves to pull on a Christmas jumper and we were delighted that racegoers got right into the Christmas spirit and helped us raise funds for the very deserving Injured Jockey’s Fund.”

Hannah Farrell of The Scottish Racing Academy said: “We were very happy to support Musselburgh Racecourse’s Christmas Jumper festivities, and it was an added bonus that the Injured Jockey’s charity benefited from this generous initiative.”

Musselburgh Racecourse is back in action on Monday 20 December. For more information and to book tickets please visit here.

