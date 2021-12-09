Hibs run of poor results continued with a 1-0 defeat at the Tony Macaroni Arena last night.

Head Coach Jack Ross made one change to the starting XI that drew with Motherwell with Jamie Murphy replacing the injured Chris Cadden.

Hibs almost took an early lead but Murphy’s header was cleared off the line by Andrew Shinnie.

Kevin Nisbet and Josh Doig both had chances before the hosts took the lead when Shinnie capitalised on a poor clearance and squared to Jack McMillan who found the net.

Moments later Tom Parkes brought down Martin Boyle inside the box but the normally reliable attacker fired the resultant penalty over the bar.

Both teams had chances then just before the break Hibs were denied a second penalty when Josh Campbell was fouled by Jack Fitzwater but the referee wasn’t interested.

Ross made a double change for the restart with Christian Doidge and Scott Allan replacing Campbell and Murphy.

Allan missed a great chance to equalise firing over the bar from 12-yards then Paul Hanlon was booked for a foul on former team mate Shinnie.

Matt Macey did well to save from Alan Forrest as Livi piled on the pressure with Forrest going close twice.

Boyle was unlucky with a powerful strike which the keeper did well to save at his near post then with time running out Hibs were reduced to 10 nine men after both Paul McGinn and Hanlon were shown second yellow cards.

Hibs almost equalised in the last minute when Doidge’s header found Nisbet but the striker’s effort went over the bar and the points stayed in West Lothian.

A section of the travelling support made their frustration known to the Ross at full time.

Livingston: Stryjek, Devlin, Fitzwater, Parkes (Obileye 46’), Penrice, Holt, Omeonga, McMillan (Pittman 66’), Sibbald (Montano 58’), Forrest, Shinnie. Substitutes not used: Maley, Kelly, Anderson, Panayiotou.

Hibernian: Macey, McGinn, Porteous (McGregor 82’), Hanlon, Doig, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Boyle, Campbell (Allan 46’), Murphy (Doidge 46’), Nisbet. Substitutes not used: Dabrowski, Stevenson, Scott, Gogic.

Referee: Don Robertson.

Attendance: 2,363.

