Birmingham Brummies join Glasgow Tigers, Edinburgh Monarchs and Berwick Bandits in the 11-team SGB Championship next season.

Oxford Cheetahs have also been confirmed in the Championship as the sport returns to Cowley for the first time since 2007.

A points limit of 42 for the seven riders has been introduced and Championship members remain committed to giving young British riders opportunities.

The top six qualify for the play-offs and each team will race 20 meetings.

There will be the Knockout Cup and an extra summer tournament featuring a group system with the final to be staged at a neutral venue.

The Championship Pairs will return in 2022 on August 12, the night before the FIM British Grand Prix at Cardiff with the venue to be announced at a later date.

The Championship League Riders’ Championship is also set to return for the first time since 2019.

BRITISH SPEEDWAY 2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Berwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leicester, Oxford, Newcastle, Plymouth, Poole, Redcar, Scunthorpe.

The Premiership will have six teams, Belle Vue, Ipswich, King’s Lynn, Peterborough, Sheffield, Wolverhampton.

Library picture

Like this: Like Loading...