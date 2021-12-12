Berwick Speedway have confirmed three major sponsors for next season and co-owner Jamie Courtney said: “The feel-good factor is very much alive and well in the town for the upcoming season.”

Bandits race in the SGB Championship and have already confirmed former British champion and Grand Prix rider, Chris Harris (pictured in Glasgow colours), rising star Leon Flint and former Glasgow Tigers and Edinburgh Monarchs rider, Ricky Wells, in their squad for next season.

The club will be named FTS Bandits powered by Keenwood Karpets and the National League side will be called the Grant Henderson Tankers Bullets.

Courtney added: “Sponsorship is a vital part in keeping professional speedway racing alive in Berwick.”

