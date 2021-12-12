Determined Dundee Stars moved off the bottom of the Elite League table with a 5-2 victory over Scottish rivals Glasgow Clan on Tayside.

The Glasgow side were 3-1 behind after the opening session, drew the middle period 1-1 but lost the third 1-0.

Stars goals came from Charlie Combs, Gabriel Desjardins, Seb Bengtsson, Connor Sills and Timi Lahtinen while Colton Yellow Horn and Cody Sol replied for the visitors who slip to the bottom of the table.

Clan coach Malcolm Cameron said: “They didn’t have to pay a price to score those goals. They were freebies.”

Elsewhere, Giants continued their stranglehold of Fife Flyers with a 3-1 victory in Northern Ireland to extend their winning run over the Scots this season to six games.

Scott Conway, J J Piccinich and Griffin Reinhart netted for the home side while Scott Jamieson scored Flyers consolation.

Disappointed Fife coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) went into the game minus crocked former Edinburgh Capitals star Bari McKenzie and Matt Carter.

However, he had noted that Belfast were short-benched and said: “Our team came into this building prepared to lose a hockey game and our first period was terrible. This was a night where we had some potential.”

Premier Sports Elite League: Belfast Giants 3, Fife Flyers 1; Dundee Stars 5, Glasgow Clan 2

