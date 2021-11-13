Matthew Carter (pictured) and Michael McNicholas both fired doubles as Fife Flyers burned Coventry Blaze 6-2 at Kirkcaldy to continue their recent revival.

The sides were level at 1-1 at the end of the first session but Fife won the middle period 3-1 and shut out Blaze 2-0 in the third.

Dundee Stars skidded to their fourth straight defeat when they were beaten 4-3 at Manchester Storm despite Charlie Combs opening the scoring after only four minutes.

Meanwhile, Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron has no injury worries ahead of the Elite League club’s clash at Coventry on Sunday (17.30).

Cameron’s men prop up the ten-strong division but have only played one game, a 3-2 defeat at Belfast Giants last Sunday, while Coventry are fourth having won five of their nine fixtures.

The experienced Canadian playcaller confirmed that his men have trained well this week and spirits are good in the camp despite having to train away from their normal big ice at Braehead.

Cameron has watched Coventry on tape and said: “They are a little different in style from Belfast. They have also played a number of hockey games and we have played one.

“Our job is to stick to our game plan and if we do that we will take care of ourselves.”

Fife Flyers face a road trip to Guildford (18.00), a side which was second in the table ahead of this weekend’s matches and coach Todd Dutiaume said: “It’s a tough trip for us but we are working hard at developing consistency in our group.”

Dundee Stars host Belfast Giants (17.00) who have beaten the Tayside team three times in four Challenge Cup meetings so far this season.

