A Walking Football event will be held at Oriam on 21 November 2021 to highlight the benefits and fun of the game.

Heart of Midlothian are supporting the celebration hosted by Oriam Walking Football which is being held after a long gap due to the pandemic. There will be a sponsored marathon event and two competitions with teams from all over Scotland including the Heart of Midlothian Walking Football over 50s and 0ver 65s teams.

In the marathon eight players commit to walking 9 to 5 in an 8 hour endurance event playing consecutive games against a variety of teams. This is the money raiser and funds will be donated to Age Scotland the national charity for older people.

Craig Gordon, Club Captain of Heart of Midlothian FC, commented: “I am proud to lend my support to the Celebration of Walking Football event.



“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all of us, not least older people who are often more vulnerable to isolation from friends and family.Walking Football not only offers older people a great way to stay fit and active, it also acts as a great way to catch up with friends and make new acquaintances.”



Age Scotland’s Chief Executive, Brian Sloan, said: “We’re delighted to have Heart of Midlothian’s support for this event and very much looking forward to a day of fun and friendly competition on Sunday 21st.



“Walking football is a great way for people to stay involved in or rediscover the sport, but it really is more than just playing football. Beyond being more physically active, it also helps reduce social isolation and improves mental health and wellbeing.



“It’s a wonderful initiative to be a part of and we look forward to seeing plenty of community support for the teams involved. Your donations will help make sure we can be there for every older person who needs us.”



Supporters can donate to the sponsored event at www.age.scot/walkingfootball-donate.

Oriam is Scotland’s national performance centre for sport, based at Heriot-Watt University’s Riccarton campus.

Pictured (left to right): Gordon Smith from the Walking Football Group; Oriam team member Lorraine Boyd; Craig Gordon, Club Captain of Heart of Midlothian FC; and Brian Sloan, Chief Executive of Age Scotland.

