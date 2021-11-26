Canada Goose has opened its first store in Scotland and it is on Multrees Walk in the centre of Edinburgh and the two-floor space has been designed to combine the essence of the brand with the tradition of Scottish craftsmanship.

Pat Sherlock, president EMEA Canada Goose, said: “In this new space, guests will learn what our promise to inspire and enable all people to thrive in the world outside truly means.

“We look forward to connecting with the local community, telling our brand story directly and providing an unfiltered and premium experience to Scotland’s urban adventurers.”

Canada Goose currently operates over 30 stores across three continents. and the luxury lifestyle brand’s expertise in clothing has been built from decades of first-hand experience, tried and tested in the harshest places on earth.

The Scottish store will offer a broad assortment of over 300 seasonal items built for Edinburgh’s oceanic climate, including the newly-launched footwear collection, rainwear, windwear, lightweight down and premium knitwear for men, women and children, as well as cold weather apparel designed to shelter from the elements.

Edinburgh will offer many of Canada Goose’s latest collections plus classic heritage styles, including the Chilliwack Bomber, originally designed to outfit pilots in the Artic, and the Mystique Parka, a go-to style for talent seeking warmth between takes on film sets – both the brand’s most iconic pieces.

The store will also feature Hybridge products: from jackets and hoodies to vests, and the collection is designed by mixing down insulation with flexible fabric making it the perfect layer for active pursuits. Sweats, sweaters, knitwear and fleece will also feature.

