One of the main takeaways from the pandemic is that many organisations have risen to the digital challenge of finding ways to seamlessly continue parts of our lives online. Churches are a good example of having discovered ways of getting round the problem that people were isolating at home and churches were closed.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland changes each May, and the current Moderator, Lord Wallace, and the past two incumbents, Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair and Rt Rev Colin Sinclair have all used the internet to connect with members of the church over YouTube. They have led chats, discussions, prayers, services of worship when church buildings had to be closed. When Dr Fair was installed as Moderator there was only a very small gathering allowed and the proceedings were streamed online. There are many videos on the Church’s YouTube channel which can be watched again.

The Parish Church of St Cuthbert’s which sits in West Princes Street Gardens entered from King’s Stables Road has also found many digital solutions which allow people to take part in their religious services. Each service is streamed online, or anyone can listen in to the service over the phone, or receive a DVD of the service by post after it has taken place.

Apart from their many digital solutions, the building at St Cuthbert’s, believed to be the oldest Christian site in Edinburgh, is used each day for a variety of different purposes.

Every week at The Parish Church of St Cuthbert’s, Reverend Peter Sutton leads the usual Sunday service in the morning, followed by a free meal for their homeless friends served in the church. During the pandemic the meal was served outdoors, but the charity can now serve up their meals inside the building.

The meal is produced and served by volunteers from the church’s charity partner, Steps To Hope, along with help from pupils from St Augustine’s High School, George Watson’s College and Fettes College who arrange the furniture and set the tables. Another meal is also served on Mondays again with the help of Steps to Hope which “works to provide the basic necessities for those who do not have a home”. If you wish to help then donate to Steps to Hope here.

On the first Wednesday of each month the church is open at lunchtime for anyone to enjoy a little time out during Soul Space – whether it is a break from work or shopping people can visit the church for a spot of wellbeing.

During the remainder of November and throughout December, the church will be busy. Here is a snapshot of what is on. You will also be able to check details on the St Cuthbert’s website here.

28 November, the first Sunday in Advent, Service at 10.30am with Legion Scotland celebrating their centenary.

4 December National Youth Choir of Scotland Edinburgh Choir Winter Concert at 7pm

Join NYCOS Edinburgh Choir it returns to in-person performing for the first time in two years! The singers will be led by Choir Director, Mark Evans, as they showcase music prepared over their latest term in a wonderful winter concert. You can also expect some of your favourite festive songs and carols to start off your winter season.

Led by enthusiastic and expert staff, NYCOS Edinburgh Choir provides great singing experiences that are both fun and develop musical skills. Taking part also provides an opportunity to make new friends, boost confidence and build social skills. The emphasis is on singing for fun, and on establishing good pitching and a good ear using the Kodály method. Choirs meet on a weekly basis where small groups take part in musicianship games and a full singing session.

Tickets here.

10 December Erskine Charity hold a Carol concert at 7pm

11 December 7.30pm Edinburgh Bach Choir Sing Choirs of Angels! Tickets £5 to £15.

13 December St Mary’s School carol service at 7pm.

14 December Fettes College Carol service.

15 December Edinburgh charity SPIFOX hold their CHRISTMAS CAROL CONCERT AND LUNCH at 11am.

In December each year, the SPIFOX committee organise a Christmas Carol Concert at St Cuthbert’s Church on Lothian Road, then moves on to the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on Morrison Street for lunch, entertainment, fundraising, and festive cheer with our contacts and colleagues across the real estate and construction industries in Scotland.

In the past they have hosted stars such as Lulu, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Nicola Benedetti and Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue.

To request tickets for this year’s concert please click here.

15 December The Rolling Hills Chorus at 7pm.

16 December Community Carol Service at 12.30pm.

17 December Jubilo at 7.30pm. Tickets £10 here.

18 December Seven Hills Chorus, an Edinburgh community choir from Corstorphine will sing at 7pm.

24 December – Carols for All at noon and a Watchnight service at 11.30pm.

Christmas Day – service at 10.30am.

26 and 27 December Steps to Hope meals will be served.

31 December Watchnight service at 11.30am.

Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...