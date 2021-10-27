Poole Pirates powered to the first part in what could be a glory double when they comfortably disposed of Edinburgh Monarchs in the SGB Championship Knockout Cup Final, second-leg.

Former Edinburgh star Steve Worrall top scored for the home side in the 57-33 victory with 13 points while Monarchs’ skipper Sam Masters (pictured) was best for the visitors with ten points. Poole win 104-75 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, the SGB Championship Grand Final will now go ahead next week when Poole visit Glasgow Tigers on Tuesday, November 2 (7.30pm) in the first-leg with the return in Dorset on Thursday, November 4 (7.30pm).

