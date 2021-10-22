Edinburgh Monarchs welcome high-flying Poole Pirates to Armadale on Saturday (tapes-up 2.30pm) in the first-leg of the Knockout Cup Final. The second-leg is at Poole on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Poole won 50-40 at Armadale two months ago in a league clash despite 19 points from Monarchs skipper Sam Masters, but that came when Monarchs were missing former Poole rider Richie Worrall who was sidelined with injury.

He is now back but will square-up to his twin brother Steve who, according to co-promoter Dan Ford, has been “a Pirate revelation in 2021.”

And Poole racer Rory Schlein, who started his British career with Monarchs, is set to make his final appearance at Armadale as he retires at the end of this season.

Steve Worrall top scored with 11 points that night along with Danyon Hume while Schlein (pictured) was next best with nine points.

Pirates make one change with Glasgow’s Connor Bailey stepping in a guest replacement for crocked Stefan Nielsen. Jason Edwards guests for Monarchs.

The National Development League (NDL) clash between Armadale and Mildenhall follows the Knockout Cup Final and Fen Tigers have one hand on the NDL title after securing a dramatic 45-44 victory at Kent in midweek.

Mildenhall top the table and have an advantage of 43 race points over Berwick ahead of their final fixture at Armadale. Berwick Bullets have completed their fixtures.

Fen Tigers promoter Greg Palmer said: “We are so close to the title now, just one more push on Saturday and we will hopefully get what we deserve for all the hard work that has gone into the season.”

