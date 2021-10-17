Roadworks are planned on the A1 northbound between Thistly Cross roundabout and Abbotsview junction with improved road markings to be applied during one night of works on Wednesday 20 October.

The works will complete a £265,000 programme of road marking and stud improvements on the A1 between Edinburgh and Dunbar, carried out since April 2021 by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland.

To ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists, the A1 will be closed to northbound traffic between Thistly Cross roundabout and Abbotsview junction between 7.30pm on Wednesday 20 October and 6am on Thursday 21 October.

A diversion will be signposted from Thistly Cross roundabout to Abbotsview junction via the A199. This diversion will add approximately 4 minutes to vehicular journeys.

Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to make them aware of the plans in advance.

Emergency services will be able to pass through the works at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These road marking upgrades on the A1 will enhance safety for motorists and form the final phase of a programme of improvements on this route that began back in April.

“We’ve scheduled the works overnight to minimise disruption, however please allow a few extra minutes for your journey if you will be affected by the diversion.”

