Glasgow Clan head coach Malcolm Cameron (picture from Glasgow Clan) has revealed that his new-look squad will begin to arrive in the next few days.

He added: “Now we can focus on doing what needs to be done.”

Cameron admitted that after so much talking and preparing it is good to be in Glasgow and he said: “I can’t wait to get everyone together and finally get this show rolling.”

Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, have a friendly arranged against Dundee Stars on Wednesday, November 3 (7.30pm) and start their Elite League campaign against Fife Flyers on Saturday, November 6 at Braehead (7pm).

Cameron said the non-homegrown players will begin to arrive over the course of the next week and he added: “We’ll go from there.

“Now that I’m here, the work begins and I’m delighted we can concentrate on starting to do what we do best.”



Like this: Like Loading...