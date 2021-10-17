Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars both skidded defeats on Saturday as Glasgow Clan’s new coach Malcolm Cameron jetted in to take charge.

Flyers have now lost eight straight in all competitions following an 5-0 reverse at fellow-strugglers Manchester Storm.

While Ryan Finnerty’s men celebrated their first win of the season, Todd Dutiaume (pictured), Fife’s head coach, told fed-up Fife fans he does not have a quick fix.

The experienced Canadian admitted: “It is very frustrating. I have been coach of this club for long-term that we are not (in a better position) and we are obviously actively searching for players.”

His opposite number, former Glasgow Clan coach Ryan Finnery, said: “The guys have not been getting wins and we have been working hard in practice and focused on how we wanted to play and how this club and our fan base expect us to play. “The guys stuck with it and did a great job.”

Chris Hamilton, Adam Brady, Finlay Ulrick, Jared Vamwormer and Tyson Fawcett netted. Storm netminder Matt Ginn stopped all 22 shots he faced while his opposite number, Shane Owen, dealt with 41.

Elsewhere, Dundee Stars lost 3-0 at Guildford Flames with Jake Bolton scoring after ten minutes and Chris Gerrie and Levi Cable netting twice in the first six minutes of the third.

In Glasgow, Clan coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) has arrived from North America and will start work with his new-look squad this week.

